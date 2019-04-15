App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 15, 2019 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress slams Goa govt on mining, CM says only BJP can fix issue

Goa Congress spokesperson Yatish Naik, while addressing a press conference in Panaji, accused the BJP of creating problems for the mining industry, which came to a standstill in March last year and continues to remain so.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Even as opposition Congress lashed out at ruling BJP in Goa over its "failure" to resume mining operations in the state, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said only the government led by his party (BJP) could resolve the issue.

Goa Congress spokesperson Yatish Naik, while addressing a press conference in Panaji, accused the BJP of creating problems for the mining industry, which came to a standstill in March last year and continues to remain so.

Naik said the ruling party has been promising to bring a solution to the mining crisis since 2014.

"The BJP has been assuring to resume the mining operations, and have repeated its promise even in the manifesto for the upcoming Lok Sabha election," he said.

related news

Sawant, while addressing a rally, made an emotional appeal to the mining dependents saying he knows the pain of people working in this industry, as his own father was one amongst them.

"I know how the people dependent on mining industry suffer when there is lay-off or disturbance to the industry. I represent the Assembly constituency which has mining as major economic activity," Sawant told BJP workers in Sanguem assembly constituency while campaigning for party's South Goa Lok Sabha candidate Narendra Sawaikar.

South Goa has a sizable number of mining dependents, who are now jobless due to the closure of the industry.

"I know the pain of the people because I belong to the family of mining dependents. My father was a machine operator at Chowgule Industries (a mining firm)," he said.

"I can very well understand what difficulties are faced by people dependent on this industry, when it is shut down. Give me some days to provide solution. We will find out the solution. I assure the people dependent on mining industry that only the BJP government can resolve this issue," he said.

The mining dependents under the banner of Goa Mining People's Front have been agitating demanding resumption of the industry.
First Published on Apr 15, 2019 08:28 am

tags #BJP #Congress #Goa #India #Politics

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode written update: Jon Snow and Daener ...

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are now officially 'single' after three y ...

Game of Thrones 8 premiere episode lights up Twitter and fan reactions ...

Kalank: Aira Gaira item song featuring Kriti Sanon gets Karan Johar a ...

Game of Thrones 8: Priyanka Chopra and her pooch Diana have a message ...

Happy Birthday Emma Watson: Times when the Harry Potter actor defined ...

Ayushmann Khurrana hasn't penned a song for Tahira Kashyap, yet!

Saif Ali Khan: It's my right to not pose for the camera with Taimur

Alia Bhatt wants to get to Hollywood and quickly that too!

Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone: Here Are The Best Prepaid Plans Under Rs 40 ...

Andhadhun Going Great Guns in China, Earns Rs 200 Crore at Box Office

22-year-old Woman Raped by Two Men in Front of Mother in UP

Game of Thrones Season 8: 14 Must-See Stills from Final Chapter

Malaika Arora Denies Marriage Rumours with Arjun Kapoor, Says ‘No Tr ...

Karnataka PUC Result 2019 LIVE Updates: KSEEB Board to Declare 2nd PUC ...

Game of Alarms: Indians Forgot Monday Blues to Watch the First Episode ...

General Elections 2019: Voters to Get Free Service and Wash by Hero Mo ...

Check Out Priyanka Chopra’s Adorable Wish for Sophie Turner Ahead of ...

Will not allow Abdullahs, Muftis to divide India, says PM Modi

Will do anything to defeat Modi, Shah: Kejriwal on alliance with Congr ...

China-US trade talks nearing final round, says US Treasury Secretary S ...

BJP lines up Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Yogi Adityanath for campaign in ...

GoT season 8 episode 1 review: Final season kicks off with an uneven ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex gains, Nifty above 11,650; TCS gains, In ...

Stock recommendations by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Th ...

Metropolis Healthcare lists at 9% premium over issue price

Gold prices slip to 1-week low as global slowdown fears ease

Azam Khan denies saying 'Jaya Prada wears khaki underpants', vows to w ...

Game of Thrones season 8 episode 1 summary: Jon-Arya reunite, Jamie re ...

Govt says Le Monde report linking Rafale deal with Reliance tax relief ...

Jet Airways crisis: Crucial day for airline as lenders meet today; fin ...

Julian Assange will cooperate with Swedish authorities regarding rape ...

Masters 2019: Tiger Woods completes epic comeback from career-threaten ...

In 'Daani, The Generous One', Krishan Chandar writes of shared hunger ...

Fashioning the dancing body: Tracing the evolution of the Bharatanatya ...

Huawei P30 Pro review: Complete package with a giant leap for smartpho ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.