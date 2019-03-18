Congress slams BJP's Main Bhi Chowkidar campaign

The Congress slammed the BJP's "Main Bhi Chowkidar” campaign with Rahul Gandhi claiming that the truth cannot change as everyone is saying "Chowkidar Chor Hai”.

The BJP's campaign was launched Saturday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi adding "Chowkidar (watchman)” to his Twitter handle. Union ministers and BJP leaders also added the word to their respective handles.

"You can keep trying Mr Modi, but the truth cannot be extinguished. Every Indian is saying it. #ChowkidarChorHai

"P.S: Do force Sushma ji to add “Chowkidar” to her handle. It's looking very bad,” Gandhi said on Twitter.

External Affairs Minister Swaraj also changed her handle by adding 'Chowkidar' to it.

The Congress countered the BJP's 'MainBhiChowkidar' hashtag, which was trending on Twitter since morning, with its 'ChowkidarChorHai' hashtag.

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram said on Twitter, “Main bhi chowkidhar because the chowkidhar I had appointed is missing.”

“I am told he has gone looking for 'achhe din',” he said taking a swipe at Modi's promise of good days.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, “First theft and then brazenness.”

“For five years, the jobs of youth were stolen, remunerative price of farmers' crop was stolen, the rights of Dalits were stolen, the participation of women was stolen and the business of traders was stolen through noteban and GST.

“Because, only one chowkidar is a thief,” he said on Twitter, adding '#ChowkidarChorHai'.

The Congress had coined the phrase 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' and launched the hashtag to attack the prime minister ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi had accused him of corruption in the Rafale deal, which the government has vehemently denied.

The Congress and the BJP have been indulging in a war on Twitter, with each accusing the other on social media after Gandhi's jibe of 'Chowkidar Chor Hai' at Modi on the Rafale deal.

The war of words is likely to intensify this election season that ends on May 23, with the declaration of results.