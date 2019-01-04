App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 04, 2019 01:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress should treat us well: Deve Gowda

Gowda also advised Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is also his son, to tolerate the pain he is suffering while running the coalition government.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda has asked coalition partner Congress to treat regional parties well before striking an alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha.

"Congress is big brother of secular parties. They (Congress) should treat us well before striking an alliance for the Lok Sabha polls later this year. The seat-sharing talks are still on," he said addressing party workers late January 3 night.

Gowda also advised Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy, who is also his son, to tolerate the pain he is suffering while running the coalition government.

"I am not going to blame anyone I know how much pain Kumaraswamy is undergoing running the coalition government. He should tolerate this to realise the goal. Whatever the pains, the party has to brush these aside and move forward," the former Prime Minister said.

related news

These comments come in the wake of Gowda pitching for a 2:1 seat-sharing formula for the coming Lok Sabha elections.

JD(S) has been miffed with Congress for "unilaterally" appointing chairpersons to boards and corporations in the state.

Kumaraswamy and JD(S) leader P G R Sindhia also said Congress cannot take the party's leaders for granted just because they are in a coalition.

Addressing party workers, Kumaraswamy said the coalition partners are following 2:1 formula and hoped the Congress would apply same formula for the Lok Sabha elections.

He also asked the JD(S) workers to strive to get 11 to 12 MPs elected from the party.

Interestingly, Kumaraswamy gave credit to JD(S) on loan waiver omitting the Congress and said, "The Karnataka loan waiver is a model for the entire country. The Janata Dal government made it possible."

On the appointment of chairpersons to boards and corporations, Kumaraswamy said the party would take steps in this regard soon.
First Published on Jan 4, 2019 01:30 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.