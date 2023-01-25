 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress sharply focuses on Women voters in poll-bound Karnataka

PTI
Jan 25, 2023 / 11:58 AM IST

The Congress has announced that Rs 2,000 would be credited to the account of woman head of households every month if it's voted to power.

The Congress is sharply focusing on women voters promising cash transfers and separate manifesto months ahead of Assembly elections in Karnataka as it aims to wrest power from the BJP.

Seeking to raise the pitch, women aspirants have also been pushing for allotment of at least 15 percent of the tickets.

The Congress has announced that Rs 2,000 would be credited to the account of woman head of households every month if it's voted to power.

Days earlier, it promised 200 units of free power a month to all homes in the State, where Assembly elections are due by May.