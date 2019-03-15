App
Politics
Last Updated : Mar 15, 2019 10:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress seeks Piyush Goyal's resignation over Mumbai bridge collapse

Congress president Rahul Gandhi offered condolences to the families of those killed in the incident and prayed for speedy recovery to the injured.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress on March 14 held the BJP-led Central and state governments responsible for the Mumbai bridge collapse, which has killed at least five people, saying they are "criminally culpable" of inaction and also demanded the ouster of Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

"I am saddened on hearing the news of the Mumbai foot overbridge collapse. I express my heartfelt condolences to the families of those who have died. I pray that injured get relief soon," he said in a Facebook post in Hindi.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said he was deeply saddened to learn about the Mumbai bridge collapse where several people are still reportedly trapped under the debris.

"Modi Government and Maharashtra government are criminally culpable for inaction leading to repeat tragedies - 29/9/2017 - Elphistone Stampede. 3/7/2018 - Andheri Bridge Collapse.

"Railway Minister's tall claims of audit have failed time and again. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal must resign or be sacked," he said on Twitter.

He offered condolences to the families of the victims and expressed hope that the administration will take swift action and provide urgent medical help to the injured.

Five people were killed and 29 injured after a major portion of a foot overbridge near a train station in south Mumbai collapsed Thursday evening, officials said.

The bridge which connected the area near the Times of India building with the iconic CSMT station was commonly known as 'Kasab bridge' as the 26/11 Mumbai attack terrorist passed through it during the terror strike.

All the injured have been rushed to nearby hospitals, a disaster management cell official said.
First Published on Mar 15, 2019 10:32 am

tags #India #Politics

