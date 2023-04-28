 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress seeks FIR against Amit Shah for saying Karnataka would be 'afflicted by riots' if INC wins

PTI
Apr 28, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

The complaint was made by AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, state Congress president D K Shivakumar and former Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara to the Station House Officer, High Grounds police station here.

Congress leaders on Thursday complained to the police against Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his alleged statement that if their party won the upcoming elections, then Karnataka would be "afflicted with riots", and claimed he said it with the clear intent of disrupting the communal harmony in the state.

It also requested the police that an "urgent and immediate" FIR be lodged against the former BJP chief and others for the "offences".

It alleged that on April 25, while addressing a gathering at Vijayapura, Shah made flagrantly false statements aimed at tarnishing the image of the Congress by levelling false and unfounded allegations, with a clear objective of trying to create an atmosphere of communal disharmony amongst the gathered crowd and the individuals viewing it on other media platforms.