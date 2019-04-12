Congress seeks CBI probe into BJP-UPL link after EC raid finds propaganda material

Pressing for CBI inquiry into alleged links between the BJP and United Phosphorous (UPL), the Congress alleged that a senior official of the company was given an important post by the BJP government in Maharashtra.

State Congress general secretary Sachin Sawant reiterated the demand of CBI probe two days after the Election Commission raided the company's factory in Khar here, where electronic propaganda material was being allegedly made for the BJP.

Sawant alleged Thursday said UPL's vice president Sandra R Shroff was appointed chairperson of the state-run Veermata Jijabai Technological Institute (VJTI) within few months of the saffron party coming to power in Maharashtra.

UPL officials were not available for comments.