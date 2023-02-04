English
    Congress seeks Arvind Kejriwal's resignation after ED charge sheet against him in liquor scam

    Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken said a Rs 100 crore kickback has been established against Kejriwal and his ministers in the scam, and a PMLA court took cognisance of the charge sheet on Thursday and allowed that charges be framed against all the accused.

    PTI
    February 04, 2023 / 05:57 PM IST
    Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Image: ANI)

    The Congress on Saturday demanded that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should resign as it said he has no moral right to be in office as the Enforcement Directorate has ’clearly indicted’ him in the excise scam.

    Congress leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken said a Rs 100 crore kickback has been established against Kejriwal and his ministers in the scam, and a PMLA court took cognisance of the charge sheet on Thursday and allowed that charges be framed against all the accused.

    ”The Indian National Congress demands the immediate resignation of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, along with the indicted ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain,” Maken told reporters here, adding that they have no moral right to continue in office.

    He said the money trail has also been mentioned in the charge sheet, leading to advertisements in Goa elections and cash payments to volunteers to carry out surveys.