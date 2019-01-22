App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 08:57 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress says struggling for chartered planes for poll campaign as BJP booked all

The senior Congres leader alleged that there was an "unequal competition" between the BJP and other parties, as all the resources were with the ruling party.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

As parties gear up for Lok Sabha poll campaign, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma Tuesday said the BJP has booked all chartered planes, leaving his party struggling to get some.

The senior Congres leader alleged that there was an "unequal competition" between the BJP and other parties, as all the resources were with the ruling party.

"The BJP has booked all the chartered planes for their Lok Sabha poll campaign. We are not getting any and we are struggling to get some planes," he told reporters.

Sharma said the ruling party has spent over Rs 4,000 crore on publicity and advertisements, which he said was more than that spent by multinational companies like Netflix, Amazon and Unilever.

He said that such spending on government's publicity was also being done through public sector undertakings. "But still we would defeat them (BJP) with the love and support of people of the country," he claimed.

Sharma heads the party's publicity committee for the Lok Sabha elections.

Sources said the grand old party would launch its poll campaign by the second half of February. It will reach out to voters through both the conventional and new media.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 08:54 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #India #Lok Sabha poll 2019 #Politics

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.