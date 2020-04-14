App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 11:35 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress says PM Modi's address hollow, no mention of financial package

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country," he said on Twitter.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress on Tuesday termed as rhetoric and hollow on specifics the prime minister's address to the nation, saying there was no mention of a financial package or concrete steps to revive the economy.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram said, "The poor have been left to fend for themselves for 21+19 days, including practically soliciting food. There is money, there is food, but the government will not release either money or food. Cry, my beloved country," he said on Twitter.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic, saying the measure has produced a significant outcome in containing the infection.

Also readPM Modi extends country-wide lockdown till May 3 to combat COVID-19

Congress spokesperson Abhishek Singhvi said the PM's address was like Hamlet without the Prince of Denmark.

"Amazing PM address. Exhortation, rhetoric, inspiration.....yet hollow on specifics! No financial package, no details, no concrete item. Neither for poor nor middle class nor industry nor businesses. Lockdown is good but cannot be end in itself! Where is single livelihood issue," he asked.

He said the PM be assured that all stakeholders will do their duties and will strictly observe lockdown.

"After this: should we pray? We want concrete palliatives for these deprived classes and even for middle india  and MSMEs," he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 11:28 am

tags #Congress #financial package #India #Narendra Modi #P Chidambaram #Politics

