Congress says it is committed to 33% reservation in legislatures, Parliament for women

PTI
Feb 27, 2023 / 06:48 AM IST

In its youth, education and employment resolution adopted at the 85th plenary session here, the Congress said sexual violence also takes communal and casteist shades.

The Congress said it is committed to 33 per cent reservation in legislatures and Parliament for women, promising that it would strive to pass the legislation while ensuring that this is an "inclusive reservation" which will see young women from the backward, Dalit and tribal communities being elected.

"The cruelly raped Bilkis Bano is still fighting for justice and the young Dalit women raped and murdered in Kathua, Unnao, Hathras and in other places are fighting the arduous battle for justice and to smash the impunity our society offers to people who indulge in sexual violence on minority and oppressed women," the party resolution said.

While the Congress is committed to building a progressive, safe society by empowering women, the RSS "objectifies and disempowers women", the resolution alleged.