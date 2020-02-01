Congress says Budget 'full of piecemeal measures, repackaged schemes'

Reacting to the Union Budget 2020-21, Congress on February 1 said that it was "full of piecemeal measures, repackaged schemes, jugglery of tax slabs and no real solutions to solve economic crisis", according to news agency PTI.

The party also said that while the core sector growth stands at 1.3 percent in December, and "despite the significant fall from the same time last year", the Budget has "failed to layout a roadmap or plan on how the govt plans to address this serious issue".

"The main issue facing is unemployment. I didn't see any strategic idea that would help our youth get jobs. I saw tactical stuff but no central idea. It describes govt well, lot of repetition, rambling-it is mindset of govt, all talk, but nothing happening," Congress leader and Member of Parliament (MP) Rahul Gandhi said, according to news agency ANI.

Echoing the statement, Congress leader Anand Sharma said that Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman "has failed to explain the budgetary maths".

"As revenue receipts till November are only 45 percent of the budget estimates there is a gaping hole. Flowery language and high-sounding words and platitudes are meaningless," Sharma said in a tweet.

Sitharaman delivered the the longest Union Budget speech, in terms of time, setting a new record.

During the speech, FM Sitharaman made a series of key announcements. She said the Centre was planning to raise funds via listing of the state-owned Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), abolition of the dividend distribution tax (DDT) and introduction of a new personal tax regime.

The finance minister also said that the New Education Policy (NEP) would be announced soon and proposed allocation of Rs 99,300 crore for the education sector in FY21.

