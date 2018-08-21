App
Last Updated : Aug 21, 2018 08:06 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress' sankalp rallies in Rajasthan from August 24

Party president Rahul Gandhi will also visit the state next month but the location has not been finalised," Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

As part of its election campaign in poll-bound Rajasthan, the Indian National Congress will begin its 'sankalp' rallies from August 24. “The sankalp rallies will be organised in various districts and our leaders will participate in them.

Party president Rahul Gandhi will also visit the state next month but the location has not been finalised,” Pradesh Congress Committee president Sachin Pilot said.

“We will begin our sankalp rallies from August 24 during which we will take the pledge to not let farmers commit suicide, to throw this government out of power and to create job opportunities for the youths in the state,” Pilot told reporters.

Pilot informed that the party has already started mass contact programme and road shows, public meetings and other activities will be carried out.
First Published on Aug 21, 2018 08:03 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics #Rahul Gandhi

