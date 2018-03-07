Congress running away from debate on PNB scam in Parliament: Ananth Kumar

The government today claimed that the Congress was running away from a debate in Parliament on the PNB scam and blamed its president Rahul Gandhi, saying the party had agreed to a debate earlier but changed its stand after his return from Italy.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar told reporters that a debate under Rule 193, which does not entail voting, was included in the today's list of business for the Lok Sabha only after the Congress had agreed to it but the party changed its stand in the House.

"I want to know what is the enlightenment that you got today morning that you went back on your demand made earlier. Has this enlightenment come from your president Rahul Gandhi who has returned from Italy?" Kumar said.

The Congress has opposed the subject of debate, which is "alleged systematic irregularities in banking sector over the last few years and its impact on economy", saying it wanted a discussion on recent scams.

The subject would allow the treasury benches to shift the spotlight on financial irregularities and scams that happened under the UPA while the Congress wanted the PNB scam at the centre of discussion.

Kumar said the subject's phraseology is the Speaker's prerogative and a debate is often broadened to include demands made by several members on a related matter.

The Congress also today demanded that the discussion should be held under Rule 56, which seeks to adjourn all other matters to take up a debate and entails voting, Kumar said, adding that it amounted to making a mockery of parliamentary proceedings as a debate under Rule 193 was already agreed to.

"The fact is that the Congress does not want any discussion. It has many skeletons in its cupboard and it is afraid that they will come out in open. After all the PNB case did not happen overnight and was an outcome of something going on for many years," he said.

Nobody has stopped the Congress from speaking on the PNB issue but it does not want a discussion because it is nervous, he said.

For the first time roles have been reversed and it is opposition and not the government which is in dock in Parliament and the Congress wants to avoid it, he claimed.