Congress retains Erode East Assembly seat; Elangovan wins with huge margin of 66,000 votes

PTI
Mar 02, 2023 / 08:03 PM IST

Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) candidate EVKS Elangovan of the Congress received more than one lakh of the around 1.70 lakh votes polled on February 27

EVKS Elangovan (Image: ANI)

The ruling DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) on Thursday retained the Erode East bypoll segment in this western Tamil Nadu town with an emphatic win against the K Palaniswami-led AIADMK, prompting Chief Minister M K Stalin to bill it as an endorsement of his near two year-old government's "Dravidian model" of governance.

Palaniswami charged the ruling dispensation with "misuse of authority, money power and violence" to win the election.

Setting a record of sorts, SPA candidate EVKS Elangovan of the Congress received more than one lakh of the around 1.70 lakh votes polled on February 27, galloping ahead of his nearest AIADMK rival KS Thennarasu by around 66,000 votes.

At the end of 15 rounds of counting, Elangovan, a former TNCC president and ex-union minister, polled a little over 1.10 lakh votes, becoming the first candidate to cross the one lakh votes mark in the constituency, since its creation in 2010 following the delimitation excercise.