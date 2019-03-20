App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 20, 2019 07:44 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress releases sixth list of candidates

With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting April 11. In Kerala, the Congress announced that Shanimol Usman will be the candidate from the Alappuzha seat and Adoor Prakash from the Attingal seat.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress late Tuesday night released its sixth list of nine candidates, seven from Maharashtra and two from Kerala, for the Lok Sabha elections.

With this, the party has so far released names of 146 candidates for the polls starting April 11. In Kerala, the Congress announced that Shanimol Usman will be the candidate from the Alappuzha seat and Adoor Prakash from the Attingal seat.

The Alappuzha seat is currently represented by AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal, who has decided to opt out of the contest citing organisational work.

In Maharashtra, the party has fielded K C Padavi from Nandurbar, Kunal Rohidas Patil from Dhule, Charulata Khajasingh Tokas from Vardha, Manikrao G Thakarey from Yavatmal-Washim, Eknath Gaikwad from Mumbai-South Central, Bhausahib Kamble from Shirdi and Navinchandra Bandivadekar from Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg.

related news

The list was cleared after a meeting of the party's Central Election Committee chaired by Congress president Rahul Gandhi Tuesday morning.
First Published on Mar 20, 2019 07:32 am

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

More From

Apple Updates The iMac Range With New Intel Processors and Radeon Pro ...

IPL 2019: WATCH | Royals are Going to be Pretty Strong - Warne

All Planes, Choppers Booked by Political Parties in India Ahead of Gen ...

Rupee Falls by 19 Paise Against US Dollar in Early Trade

Remember, One Family's Desire for Power Cost Nation Greatly: PM Modi's ...

Scott Dawson Interview – The Revival’s Next Opponents, Favourite W ...

Silvery Space Shield: Scientists Have Found a Way To Fight Super-bugs ...

Germany Initiates Move at EU to List Masood Azhar as Global Terrorist

Holi 2019: India Celebrates Festival of Colours; See Pictures

Hiccups for BJP in Northeast, senior leaders resign and switch sides

BJP drops all sitting MPs from Chhattisgarh, to field fresh Lok Sabha ...

US to begin accepting H1B visa applications for next fiscal year from ...

Arun Jaitley dubs '108 purported economists' as compulsive contrarians

Economists raise concerns over India's slowdown with RBI governor

CNBC TV18 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open flat amid negative global cu ...

Motilal Oswal initiates Torrent Power with 'buy', says best play in pr ...

Top buy-sell ideas by Sudarshan Sukhani, Prakash Gaba and Mitessh Thak ...

Rupee opens lower at 69.04 a dollar, FOMC in focus

KCR’s talk of a 'new party' is actually aimed at dispelling rumours ...

Long-standing bond between religion and politics won’t end with BJP ...

Pakistan highlights 'rights violations' in Kashmir over strategic dial ...

Spring 2019 officially kicks off and Google is celebrating that with a ...

Delhi Crime: Director Richie Mehta on his vision to create a project t ...

DGCA reviewing airfare hike on specific routes; advises airlines to in ...

Invisible Women, Visible Work: P Sainath's photos document the labour ...

It’s Tango Time with Ratna Gupta

International friendlies: With chorus of critics growing, Germany boss ...

Holi 2019: For Ranveer Singh and Karan Johar, every day is a Holi day

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt exit an award function hand-in-hand, can ...

IPL 2019: Sunil Chhetri pays a special visit to Virat Kohli and his RC ...

Zee Cine Awards 2019: Janhvi Kapoor tops the fashion chart in a larger ...

MS Dhoni, Roar of the Lion: Here's why Thala doesn't give interviews a ...

Holi, Ranveer Singh, and the one person on the planet who wasn't impre ...

Sacred Games Season 2: Netflix teases fans about Saif Ali Khan and Naw ...

Malaika Arora, Vicky Kaushal, Chitrangada Singh, Kartik Aryaan turn he ...

IPL 2019: Virat Kohli's wife Anushka Sharma to MS Dhoni's betterhalf S ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.