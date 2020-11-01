172@29@17@245!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|politics|congress-releases-horse-trading-video-bjp-questions-authenticity-6048001.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 01, 2020 10:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress releases 'horse trading' video; BJP questions authenticity

Refuting the allegations at a press conference in Surat, the state BJP chief accused the Congress of spreading lies as it was staring at defeat in all the eight seats.

PTI

Ahead of the November 3 bypolls in eight Assembly seats in Gujarat, the Congress on November 1 released a video, claiming it showed a former member of legislative assembly (MLA) of the party accepting that he was paid crores by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to switch sides.

Gujarat Congress president Amit Chavda released the video at a press conference in Ahmedabad and sought a judicial inquiry or a probe by state and central investigative agencies.

The state BJP president CR Paatil questioned the video's authenticity and rejected the claim that his party was involved in horse trading.

Chavda claimed the ruling BJP was indulging in horse trading by using money gathered through corrupt means.

Rubbishing the claim, Paatil said the Congress was indulging in a "low level political rhetoric and conspiracy" as it stared at defeat in the bypolls.

Chavda named the former MLA seen in the video, saying he quit ahead of the Rajya Sabha polls held early this year.

Refuting the allegations at a press conference in Surat, Paatil accused the Congress of spreading lies as it was staring at defeat in all the eight seats.
First Published on Nov 1, 2020 10:20 pm

