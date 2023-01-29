English
    Congress releases final list of candidates for Meghalaya Assembly election

    Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President and MP Vincent H Pala said the final list of five candidates was approved by the central election committee (CEC).

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 10:54 AM IST
    The Congress has released its final list of candidates for the Meghalaya Assembly elections, a senior party leader said on Sunday.

    Meghalaya Pradesh Congress Committee President and MP Vincent H Pala said the final list of five candidates was approved by the central election committee (CEC).

    The five candidates are Jhanika Siangshai (Khliehriat), Arbiangkam Khar Sohmat (Amlarem), Chireng Peter R Marak (Kharkutta), Dr Tweel K Marak (Resubelpara) and Carla R Sangma (Rajabala), he said.

    The party on January 25 had announced the names of 55 candidates for the 60 member state Assembly.