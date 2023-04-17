 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress raises pitch for caste-based census, demands removal of 50% cap on quota

PTI
Apr 17, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that the underprivileged need economic and political power and not empty words as he again called for removing the 50 per cent cap on quota and demanded reservations for Dalits and tribals based on their population.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has also written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding an up-to-date caste census, saying meaningful social justice and empowerment programmes are incomplete in the absence of such data.

The Congress on Monday accused the government of resorting to caste-based politics to attack the Opposition and resisting a socio-economic and caste census in the country.

”Prime Minister ji, the underprivileged need political and economic power, not empty words,” Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi. ”Take these three steps: Make the 2011 census figures public, tell how many OBCs are there in the country and remove the 50 percent cap on reservations. Give reservation to Dalits, tribals according to their population,” he said.