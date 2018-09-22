App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Sep 22, 2018 02:48 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress questions BC Khanduri's removal from Parliamentary panel on defence

Khanduri was replaced as the head of the panel by former Union minister Kalraj Mishra

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress leader Suryakant Dhasmana has sought an explanation from the Modi government on the removal of former Uttarakhand chief minister BC Khanduri as chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on defence. Khanduri, a senior BJP leader and former army general, was removed from the post earlier this week.

"Khanduri was removed as the panel headed by him was critical of the country's defence preparedness," PCC senior vice president Dhasmana told reporters on Friday.

Dhasmana cited a report tabled by the committee in March this year underlining "low stock of armaments" to claim that Khanduri, MP from Pauri, was removed because of the contents of the report.

"As Khanduri has a reputation for his honesty and the Centre does not want the truth about defence matters to be uncovered he was removed from the post," the Congress leader alleged.

Khanduri was replaced as the head of the panel by former Union minister Kalraj Mishra.
First Published on Sep 22, 2018 02:15 pm

tags #India #Politics

Raghuram Rajan blames bankers, slower decisions by governments for NPA mess

Warren Buffett started investing when he was 11: Here's a look at the billionaire investor's fortune

Google to help Election Commission keep a tab on political ads during poll season

