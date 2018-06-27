Congress promoting dynasty politics by eulogising Indira Gandhi: BJP minister

By eulogising former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who imposed Emergency in the country, the Congress party was promoting dynasty politics to return to power, Rajasthan Higher Education Minister Kiran Maheshwari said today.

Slamming senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot for waxing eloquent about Indira's rule, Maheshwari said the former Rajasthan chief minister forgot to tell people about the dictatorship that prevailed during Emergency.

Congress government had turned the country into a jail during the Emergency phase. It was a dark era for political leaders and journalists, Maheshwari said at a press conference here.

Gehlot has proved that his party was promoting (Gandhi) dynasty for returning to power, she added.

The BJP minister said that the state government took a historic decision by waiving-off farmer loans, which the Congress could not do during its tenure.

She said that there was no paucity of funds for developmental work under the incumbent Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's rule whereas Gehlot always spoke of empty coffers as the chief minister.

She accused Gehlot of misleading people on the issues of women's security and Dalit atrocities and said that Rajasthan performed the worst in both the parameters when Congress was in power.

Justifying surcharge on liquor for cow protection and propagation, Maheshwari said the government was utilising the extra revenue for a good purpose.