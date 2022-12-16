 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsPolitics

Congress presses for debate on Chinese aggression, forces adjournment in Rajya Sabha

PTI
Dec 16, 2022 / 12:35 PM IST

Congress and other opposition parties have been trying to raise the issue since December 13, after reports appeared of clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. In the initial days, they staged walkouts but have since Thursday, forced adjournments.

Representative Image

The Opposition Congress on Friday kept pressing for a debate on clashes along the border with China, forcing a brief adjournment of proceedings in Rajya Sabha.

Congress and other opposition parties have been trying to raise the issue since December 13, after reports appeared of clashes between Indian and Chinese soldiers in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh. In the initial days, they staged walkouts but have since Thursday, forced adjournments.

On Friday, Congress MPs pressed for acceptance of their notices under rule 267 that sought to set aside the business of the day to take up a debate on the issue but the chair did not permit it.

They initially shouted slogans and disrupted issues of public importance being raised by other MPs through zero-hour submissions but later, trooped into the Well of the House, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn proceedings for 25 minutes.

When the House met for the day, Leader of the Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge said his party and other opposition parties have been trying to raise a very serious issue of national security.

Discussions being sought by opposition parties are not being allowed, he added.