Congress president poll | Shashi Tharoor says open to public debate with Kharge

Lok Sabha member Shashi Tharoor who faces senior party colleague Mallikarjun Kharge in the election to pick the next Congress president has said he is open to the idea of a public debate between the candidates.

A debate would evoke people’s interest in the party in a manner similar to the Conservative Party leadership race in the UK, the Congress leader told news agency PTI in an interview on October 2.

“I would be open to the idea (of a public debate)… There are no ideological differences among us; rather, it is a question of how we propose to go about achieving the objectives we already agree upon,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.

The election to pick the next president of the Congress, which has been battered by a string of electoral defeats, is to be held on October 17.

The Thiruvananthapuram MP said the debate would be a chance to reach out to more than 9,000 eligible voters which otherwise would be difficult to do.

An exchange of ideas would garner interest from non-voting sections as well, be it other Congress workers, the media and even the general public, he said.

“As I have often pointed out, an exchange of ideas among candidates could have beneficial effects for the party—for instance, we have seen the global interest in the British Conservative Party during their recent leadership race, a phenomenon we already witnessed in 2019, when a dozen candidates contested to replace Theresa May and Boris Johnson emerged on top,” Tharoor said.

The challenges

The answer to Congress’ challenges lies in a combination of effective leadership and organisational reforms, said Tharoor, who was left in the fray with Kharge after former Jharkhand minister KN Tripathi’s papers were rejected.

Talking about organisational reforms, the former Union minister said he had outlined a set of priorities that could help strengthen the Congress and help it take on the BJP.

“Since our current situation is widely deplored, it may be an advantage not to be burdened by the baggage of having spent too much time in the present party organisation and be able to approach it from a fresh perspective,” the 66-year-old said.

With a non-Gandhi set to take over the party after more than 20 years, Tharoor said the family continues hold a special place in the hearts of the Congress members.

“Aside from the great legacy they have inherited from their illustrious forebears, they have consistently brought together the various groups, ideologies, geographies and communities that collectively make up the fabric of the Congress party,” he said.

“Let us not forget the magnitude of what they have achieved for the party — or the ultimate sacrifice paid by two former presidents from the family.”

That was also the reason that “many of us” hoped that Rahul Gandhi would resume his leadership but with that looking unlikely, he expressed hope that the family would recognise it remains the foundational pillar of the Congress, moral conscience and ultimate guiding spirit.

They cannot and must not withdraw from that role, whatever the formal designations they choose to retain, Tharoor said.

On what he brings to the table, Tharoor said he had a “proven and credible track record in leading at the highest levels of organisations”, be it at the UN, where he was the under secretary general in charge of the public information department, or as the founder-chairman of the All-India Professionals’ Congress.

The last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8 when the final list of candidates will be published. Polling, if needed, will be held on October 17 when more than 9,000 Pradesh Congress Committee delegates will cast their vote. The counting will be held on October 19.