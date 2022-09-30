English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Congress president poll: BJP takes potshots at Mallikarjun Kharge's candidature, says he will be 'remote-controlled', 'proxy'

    "Mallikarjun Kharge at 80 is an inspiring choice for the Congress. He is young, energetic and just what the Congress needed to ensure its revival," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a tweet.

    PTI
    September 30, 2022 / 03:46 PM IST
    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

    Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File image)

    The BJP on Friday took a swipe at the Congress after senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge emerged as the favourite to win the poll for party president, suggesting that he will be a "proxy" and "remote-controlled".

    "Mallikarjun Kharge at 80 is an inspiring choice for the Congress. He is young, energetic and just what the Congress needed to ensure its revival. He should just pick Dr Manmohan Singh's manual on 'Living by the Remote Control' and it is all sorted," BJP IT department head Amit Malviya said in a tweet.

    Shashi Tharoor continues to hang in, he added, referring to the Congress MP, who has also filed his nomination for the Congress president post.

    Most senior Congress leaders, however, rally around Kharge, who is seen to have the backing of the Gandhis even though they have conveyed that they will remain neutral in the election.

    "After (Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok) Gehlot lost favour with Parivar (Gandhis), now 80-year-old Mallikarjun Kharge ji becomes the chosen remote controlled 'proxy' candidate, who is projected as an 'official candidate', contrast his nomination with Tharoor's lacklustre one. Isn't it clear the match is fixed for Kharge," BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said in a tweet.

    Close

    Related stories

    In a dig at the Gandhi family, he said, "Does anyone believe this is a free & fair exercise where Parivar is calling the shots to get its candidate 'selected'. Just like Dr Manmohan Singh was the face & titular PM, now the same SOP will be followed here." The Gandhis, he alleged, wanted to oust Gehlot as the Rajasthan chief minister on the basis of one person one post when he was seen to be their choice for the new Congress president.

    "But an exception is made for Kharge ji. Did he quit as the Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha before nomination," Poonawalla asked.

     
    PTI
    Tags: #Amit Malviya #BJP #BJP IT Department #Congress #Congress president poll #Mallikarjun Kharge #Manmohan Singh #Shehzad Poonawalla
    first published: Sep 30, 2022 03:46 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.