Congress practises vote bank politics, divides to rule: PM Narendra Modi

In a scathing attack Saturday on the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accused the opposition party of practising vote bank politics and dividing people to get into power.

The Prime Minister made the charge at a rally just ahead of the announcement of assembly election dates for Rajasthan and four other states in November and December.

He asked people not to let the Congress get into power again.

Modi said vote bank politics is not limited to elections now.

Political parties which do vote bank politics divide the bureaucracy when they are in power and this badly affects governance, he said.

“They allocate the budget as per vote bank politics and therefore overall development does not happen,” he said at the meeting which marked the end of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje's state-wide political 'yatra'.

“The Congress has established this tradition in the past 60 years,” Modi said.

"With great difficulty, the country has picked the right direction now after 60 years. Don't give them another chance again,” he said.

He said the Congress leaders' high command is a family and they can do politics only be revering it.

He accused the party “low-level” politics.

The Congress leaders were questioning the surgical strikes by the Army across the Line of Control two years ago and “insulting” soldiers, he said.

“They should be ashamed of indulging in such politics, Modi said.

The rally marked the end of Raje's ‘Rajasthan Gaurav Yatra', an outreach exercise by the Bharatiya Janata Party.

The prime minister's rally ended shortly before the Election Commission's press conference in Delhi announcing the polling dates for Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram and Telangana.

Rajasthan will go to the polls on December 7. Counting will take place in all five states on December 11, the EC announced.