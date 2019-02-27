App
Last Updated : Feb 27, 2019 02:44 PM IST

Congress postpones its CWC meeting slated to be held in Ahmedabad on February 28

"In view of the prevailing security situation, the Congress leadership has decided to postpone its meeting of the working committee slated to be held in Ahmedabad on Thursday," Congress' Chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

The Congress on Wednesday postponed its working committee meeting slated in Ahmedabad on February 28 in view of the security situation prevailing on the border.

He also said Congress president Rahul Gandhi has postponed his public meetings in Ahmedabad as well.

The party top brass was expected to attend the meeting of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of the party.

Gandhi was to later address a public meeting in Ahmedabad, the home state of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
First Published on Feb 27, 2019 02:39 pm

