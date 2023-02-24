 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congress' plenary session to begin today, all eyes on steering committee's decision on CWC polls

Moneycontrol News
Feb 24, 2023 / 07:54 AM IST

The party is expected to take key decisions during the three-day session that would lay out a clear roadmap for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and finalize the strategy on forging poll tie-ups with like-minded parties to take on the BJP.

Representative Image

The Congress' 85th plenary session will begin on Friday with a meeting of the party's steering committee during which the crucial decision on holding CWC polls would be taken.

The Congress top brass will be in attendance at the plenary session that will primarily endorse the presidentship of Mallikarjun Kharge and pave the way for the new working committee led by him.

The session, which comes in the backdrop of the Bharat Jodo Yatra that has been touted as a success by the party, will be attended by around 15,000 delegates.