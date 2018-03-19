Congress plenary: Here’s what leaders said and Rahul Gandhi's take on the old guard

Leaders of the Indian National Congress launched a blistering attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government at the party’s 84th plenary session.

The meet was seen as a launch pad for newly-elected Congress president Rahul Gandhi, ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, Sonia Gandhi and ex Finance Minister P Chidambaram addressed members during the two-day plenary.

The Congress leaders attacked the government over issues including the state of the economy and foreign policy, and claimed that the government failed to deliver the promises it made before coming to power.

Here’s what senior Congress leaders said over various issues:

Rahul Gandhi

The Gandhi scion made his most personal attack on the Prime Minister yet, accusing PM Modi of being a "collusion between India's biggest crony capitalists and the prime minister of India".

He also attacked BJP president Amit Shah, calling him a "murder accused", and said people have accepted him and the "lying" BJP leadership which is "drunk with power".

Gandhi said that Finance Minister Arun Jaitley was silent on the PNB bank scam and alleged that his daughter worked for diamond trader Nirav Modi, who is on the run from Indian law agencies over the scam.

"Like the Kauravas, the BJP and RSS fight for power. Like the Pandavas, the Congress fights for truth. Like Kauravs, BJP is designed to fight for power, but like the Pandavas Congress will fight for the truth," he said.

The newly-elected Congress president also made efforts to alleviate concerns of the party’s jittery old guard. Gandhi signaled that the old will have to make way for the youth in the party and that he would “bring down the wall, not by anger but with love, and by showing respect to veterans," intending to phase out the party’s veterans.

Manmohan Singh

The former prime minister slammed PM Modi and the BJP for mismanaging the issue of Jammu and Kashmir, which he said was worsening day by day.

Singh also attacked the prime minister for making “tall promises” and not fulfilling them.

“When Modi ji was campaigning he made lots of tall promises, those promises have not been fulfilled. He said we will provide 2 crore jobs, we have not seen even 2 lakh jobs. Modi said farmers’ income will be doubled in 6 years; it is a jumla-type statement unlikely to be achieved,” Singh said.

Sonia Gandhi

The former Congress president and the chairperson of the UPA said that government was “power-drunk” and promises made prior to the 2014 Lok Sabha election was “dramebaazi” (theatrics).

"People have now understood that the 2014 promises of "sab ka saath, sab ka vikas" and "na khaoonga, na khaane doonga" and his "Mann ki Baat" on radio are only "dramebaazi" and a trick to grab votes and electoral power," the 71-year-old said.

P Chidambaram

The former finance minister said, “There cannot be a greater lie than demonetisation”.

Taking a dig at the Centre, Chidambaram said, “Demonetisation was a big lie. The RBI (Reserve Bank of India) is still counting and won’t tell us how much money has come back. I would like to advise the RBI Governor to go to Tirupati and get the hundi collectors. They count money faster than the RBI”.

Chidambaram stated that the Indian economy at the current stage had been separated from the rapidly growing global economy at the Centre.

“The current phase of economic growth started in 1990s when Rajiv Gandhi sowed seeds of liberalisation. This gained momentum under Dr Manmohan Singh’s tenure. Whatever the BJP and the NDA may say, records speak for itself,” he told the gathering.