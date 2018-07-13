App
Last Updated : Jul 13, 2018 07:56 PM IST

Congress playing dangerous game, would be responsible for any disharmony till 2019 polls: BJP

The Congress chief must come out and tell very clearly what he meant when he said that the Congress was a Muslim party, senior BJP leader Nirmala Sitharaman told reporters here at a press conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Taking on Rahul Gandhi over a media report which quoted him as saying that the Congress was a Muslim party, the BJP today said the party was playing a dangerous game and it would be responsible if any disharmony played out between now and the 2019 general elections.

She asked if it was a course correction for the party whose leader claimed to be janeu dhari (one who wears sacred Brahminical thread).

"The Congress would be solely responsible if any disharmony plays out between now and 2019 elections," she said.

She claimed that the party was playing a dangerous game.

"It is playing up the card of religion and communal division. It may lead to the kind of division and communal disharmony which prevailed during the partition in 1947," Sitharaman alleged.
First Published on Jul 13, 2018 07:52 pm

