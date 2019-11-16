Congress played with India's security on Rafale controversy: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on November 16 alleged that the Congress played with India's security for "petty gains" and the Supreme Court's dismissal of the review petitions on the Rafale jet deal has exposed the opposition party's "lies".

The Supreme Court on November 14 rejected pleas for a review of its December 2018 verdict in which it had said there was no occasion to doubt the decision-making process in the controversial deal.

The Congress party had carried out an aggressive campaign alleging corruption in the multi-billion-dollar deal to buy 36 Rafale fighter aircraft from France before the 2019 Lok Sabha election.

"The Supreme court decision to dismiss the review petitions on Rafale has brought the lies of Congress party in front of the world. It is an example of how Congress played with the security of country for political selfishness and petty gains," Adityanath told reporters in Gorakhpur.

Without taking names, he said all those who tried to politicise the country's security over the Rafale deal must apologies the nation.

"BJP believes that national interest is above political gains and every citizen of India expects that our politics can't be more important than national security. Those who tried to play with the national security over Rafale issue should say sorry to the citizens of India," the chief minister said.

The Supreme Court has also said there is no ground to order an FIR by the Central Bureau of Investigation or a roving inquiry into allegations of irregularities in the multi-billion-dollar deal.

Adityanath performed the 'bhoomi pujan' (ground-breaking ceremony) for a new building of the Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation.

He said the old corporation building, which is 122 years old, will be developed as museum.

The chief minister announced projects worth Rs 171 crore in Gorakhpur and is scheduled to inaugurate Pipraich Sugar Mill's crushing season on Sunday.

He asked Gorakhpur Municipal Corporation to free the encroached land and directed the district officials to ensure that homeless people are given shelter at Rain Baseras (night homes).