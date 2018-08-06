Congress plans to offer direct income support to farmers in poll-bound MP: Report

The Congress is leaving no stone unturned to woo voters in Madhya Pradesh — a prime focus being farmers. The state is home to 9.8 million agricultural workers and the party is planning to offer direct income support as a poll promise in its election manifesto, reports Mint.

The party plans to offer MP farmers an amount of Rs 3,000 per family. A party leader said the manifesto will have a key focus on farm-related issues.

“Currently, the party is discussing proposals to provide farmer households an amount of Rs 3,000 per month per family, which can take care of critical household expenses like education and healthcare at a time when incomes are uncertain,” said a person aware of the development.

According to senior Congress leaders, the model they are considering in Madhya Pradesh is loosely based on Telangana, that launched a direct income support of Rs 8,000 per acre per year for all farm households, a first by any state.

“We have discussed this proposal internally and we are considering if it can be promised in our election manifesto. Some leaders have raised concerns over the fiscal angle, but if there is a general consensus, we will go ahead with it,” said a senior party functionary from the state involved in the campaign.

Providing financial support to small and marginal farmers will cost the exchequer around Rs 23,000 crore in a year.

The person privy to the information also said the promised income support is likely to be over and above a promised waiver of crop loans. According to data from the state-level banker’s committee, the total outstanding crop loans taken by farmers in Madhya Pradesh till March 2018 is a staggering Rs 75,823 crore.

While Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led state government in Madhya Pradesh already offers price support schemes where farmers are compensated financially when they sell their crops at less than central government mandated minimum support prices, farmers since June last year took to the streets to demand remunerative prices and loan waivers.