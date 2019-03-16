Congress plan to meet Governor over TRS 'encouraging' defections

Congress in Telangana on March 16 said it planned to meet the Governor E S L Narasimhan over the ruling TRS allegedly encouraging defections of its MLAs and that it would also stage agitations over the issue. The party said it plans to meet the Governor on March 18.

Senior leader and former Union Law Minister Veerappa Moily would visit the city to assess the situation, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader M Bhatti Vikrarmarka said. The party would tour the state over the alleged defections and meet leaders of various political parties in the country, he said.

Congress would also meet the President over the issue, he said. The Congress' campaign against the alleged defections came following the decision of six party MLAs to leave the party and join the ruling TRS.

Speculation is rife that some more Congress MLAs may switch sides. The defections are against the principles of democracy, Vikramarka said.

"The oath taken as Chief Minister to rule as per the Constitution has been given a go by," he told reporters on Saturday. Congress had earlier alleged that the TRS was undermining democracy by encouraging defection of its MLAs.

The TRS, however, has referred to instances of public representatives joining the Congress and asked if that too was a "purchase".