English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsPolitics

    Congress Parliamentary Party meeting on April 5

    The Congress has been seeking to corner the government on the issue of rising inflation and hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas, besides the economic situation in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.

    PTI
    April 01, 2022 / 03:14 PM IST
    Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

    Congress chief Sonia Gandhi (File image: PTI)

    Congress president Sonia Gandhi will chair a meeting of the Parliamentary Party on April 5 to discuss the current political situation, strategy in both Houses of Parliament and the way forward.

    All Congress parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha will attend the meeting in the central hall of Parliament on Tuesday, sources said.

    This is the first meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party after the party's poll debacle in the recent assembly elections in five states.

    The Congress has been seeking to corner the government on the issue of rising inflation and hike in prices of petrol, diesel and LPG gas, besides the economic situation in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine war.
    PTI
    Tags: #Congress party #Sonia Gandhi
    first published: Apr 1, 2022 03:14 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.