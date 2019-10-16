App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 16, 2019 04:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress parliamentarian from Karnataka K C Ramamurthy resigns from Rajya Sabha, likely to join BJP

His resignation has been accepted by House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

Congress parliamentarian from Karnataka K C Ramamurthy on October 16 tendered his resignation as a member of Rajya Sabha and is likely to join the BJP, sources said.

His resignation has been accepted by House Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, they said. Ramamurthy is likely to join the ruling BJP in coming days, party sources said.

In the recent past, Bhubaneswar Kalita and Sanjay Singh, both from the Congress, had resigned from the upper house.

Close

Neeraj Shekhar, Surendra Singh Nagar and Sanjay Seth had recently quit the Samajwadi Party and given up their Rajya Sabha membership to join the BJP.

They were later re-elected to the Upper House on a BJP ticket, boosting the strength of the ruling party in Rajya Sabha where it lacks majority.

In June this year, four Telugu Desam Party members from Rajya Sabha had joined the BJP.

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 16, 2019 04:11 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.