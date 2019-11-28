App
Last Updated : Nov 28, 2019 02:36 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress, other UPA parties to move censure motion in Lok Sabha against Pragya Thakur: Sources

The Congress is spearheading the motion that seeks to censure her for her "unwarranted remarks" on Godse and against the party, the sources said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Congress and other constituents of the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) are set to move a censure motion in the Lok Sabha against BJP MP Pragya Thakur for her remarks on Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Nathuram Godse, sources said on Thursday.

The Congress is spearheading the motion that seeks to censure her for her "unwarranted remarks" on Godse and against the party, the sources said.

Congress MPs and Lok Sabha MPs of other UPA constituents including the DMK, NCP, RJD, IUML and some other parties are being procured to move the motion before Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, they said.

First Published on Nov 28, 2019 02:30 pm

tags #Congress #India #Lok Sabha #Politics #Pragya Thakur #UPA

