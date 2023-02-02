English
    Congress, other opposition parties seek JPC or SC-monitored probe into Adani Group crisis

    Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge said the opposition parties also demanded that there should be day-to-day reporting of the Joint Parliament Committee (JPC) or the SC-monitored probe into the issue which concerns public money.

    PTI
    February 02, 2023 / 12:13 PM IST

    Upping the ante, the Congress and other opposition parties on Thursday demanded a Joint Parliament Committee or a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the Adani Group crisis.

    "Keeping public interest in mind, we want a thorough probe into the Adani issue either by a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) or a Supreme Court-monitored Committee. There should also be day-to-day reporting of the investigation on the issue," Kharge told reporters.

    Leaders of several opposition parties earlier met in Parliament and decided to raise the issue in both the Houses.