HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 01:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress organised EVM hackathon in London: Ravi Shankar Prasad

The event was sponsored by the Congress, the minister of Electronics and IT said at a press conference.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on January 22 alleged that the Congress had organised the EVM hackathon in London in which a cyber expert claimed that the 2014 general elections were rigged.



An Indian cyber expert, seeking political asylum in the US, Monday claimed the 2014 general election was "rigged" through the electronic voting machines, which, he said can be hacked.

"We will expose this claim," Prasad said, adding that the Congress was insulting the 2014 mandate.

Addressing a press conference in London via Skype, the man, identified as Syed Shuja, said he fled India in 2014 because he felt threatened in the country after the killing of some of his team members.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #India #Politics

