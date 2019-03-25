App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 05:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress open to support from all anti-Citizenship Bill groups: Tarun Gogoi

The Congress wants that all anti-BJP and anti-Bill forces unite to defeat the present regime at the Centre, he said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Senior Congress leader Tarun Gogoi on March 25 said the party will seek support from all organisations and social groups who are opposed to the contentious Citizenship (Amendment) Bill in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

The former Assam chief minister said Meghalaya-based National People's Party was contesting most of the seats in Assam and North East and alleged that it is aimed at helping the BJP.

"We will seek support from all those opposing the Citizenship Bill. We will welcome the support from AASU, AJYCP, KMSS and others for the interest of Assam and its people," Gogoi said at a press conference.

The Congress wants that all anti-BJP and anti-Bill forces unite to defeat the present regime at the Centre, he said.

related news

"Because of the Congress party, the Central government could not introduce the bill in Rajya Sabha. We stood by the people of Assam. We will never introduce this bill once we come to government," Gogoi said.

He said BJP president Amit Shah in a rally in Assam had announced to bring the Citizenship Bill again if it is voted to power after the elections.

Questioning Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma-led NPP's role, Gogoi said: "Conrad's stand is not clear. He was against the bill, but he is still in NEDA despite the BJP saying that the bill will be brought again. That means, Conrad has made a U-turn."

Contesting in almost all the 25 seats in North East even though there is "no base" for NPP will eventually help the BJP by dividing the anti-bill votes, the Congress leader said.

"He (Sangma) could have said that I will support BJP if there is no bill. But he is silent now. It shows that NPP and BJP have a secret unholy alliance," Gogoi said.

On AGP's return to NDA after a hiatus of two months over the bill, the three-time former chief minister claimed that the popularity of the regional party is "decreasing", while all such regional forces across the country are becoming stronger.

"The AGP is an anti-Assam, power hungry and corrupt. The AGP-BJP alliance means that none of them are confident of winning alone in the state," he added.

Gogoi claimed that the Congress will win at least 10 out of the 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam.

In 2014, the BJP won seven out of 14 Lok Sabha seats in Assam, the Congress and the AIUDF had three MPs each and one member was an Independent. The two BJP allies, BPF and the AGP, had no representation in the Lower House of Parliament.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 04:56 pm

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kamal Haasan Meets Mamata Banerjee, Will Campaign For TMC’s Andaman ...

Rahul Gandhi Considering Second Seat Reflects Congress's Strength in U ...

China Pumps-in USD 2.2 Billion in Pakistan's Dwindling Forex Reserves

Trump Has No Problem with Release of Mueller Report: White House

Youngistan Hindu College

HAL Rolls Out 16th Tejas LCA Fighter Jet for Indian Air Force as Per T ...

First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at ...

Thailand's Junta 'Manipulated' Election, Claims Ousted PM Thaksin Shin ...

Sadhvi Pragya Says Willing to Take on Digvijaya Singh From Bhopal Lok ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 355 points, Nifty nearly 1% lower as indic ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Attacking Mamata is poor tactics from Rahul Gandhi, highlights fragili ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

Criminal collusion between Donald Trump, Russia ahead of 2016 election ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Parenting in the age of PUBG: Parents must lead by example, spend more ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz required Vineet Kumar Singh t ...

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.