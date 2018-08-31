App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 31, 2018 09:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress observes self governance day as 'Black Day'

While the civic body observed the day by hoisting the Swayat Sashan (self governance) flag here in the presence of several BJD MPs and MLAs, Congress corporators of the civic body joined a dharna at Belle View square organised by the party. All the six Congress corporators of the civic body sported black arm bands.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Opposition Congress today observed the local self governance day as 'Black Day' protesting against what they called incapable and corrupt BJD Council of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

While the civic body observed the day by hoisting the Swayat Sashan (self governance) flag here in the presence of several BJD MPs and MLAs, Congress corporators of the civic body joined a dharna at Belle View square organised by the party. All the six Congress corporators of the civic body sported black arm bands.

"The CMC is currently suffering from policy paralysis. Corruption and nepotism have grasped the civic body, which has not taken up any developmental work for past several months," City Congress chief Md Moqim alleged.

The people are deprived of basic civic facilities for nearly a year now, he claimed.

The dharna was held blocking a busy road inconveniencing the people, the police stepped in to clear the road by taking some Congress leaders into custody and released them later.
First Published on Aug 31, 2018 09:30 pm

tags #Congress #India #Politics

most popular

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

As rupee hits all-time low of 70/USD, these 6 sectors are seen to benefit the most

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

Surprise exit: Infosys CFO MD Ranganath quits, Narayana Murthy calls it 'irreplaceable loss'

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

10 points to check before you file your IT returns

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.