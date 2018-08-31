Congress observes self governance day as 'Black Day'

Opposition Congress today observed the local self governance day as 'Black Day' protesting against what they called incapable and corrupt BJD Council of the Cuttack Municipal Corporation (CMC).

While the civic body observed the day by hoisting the Swayat Sashan (self governance) flag here in the presence of several BJD MPs and MLAs, Congress corporators of the civic body joined a dharna at Belle View square organised by the party. All the six Congress corporators of the civic body sported black arm bands.

"The CMC is currently suffering from policy paralysis. Corruption and nepotism have grasped the civic body, which has not taken up any developmental work for past several months," City Congress chief Md Moqim alleged.

The people are deprived of basic civic facilities for nearly a year now, he claimed.

The dharna was held blocking a busy road inconveniencing the people, the police stepped in to clear the road by taking some Congress leaders into custody and released them later.