Last Updated : Aug 29, 2019 08:22 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress never cared about development, security, housing for poor: Yogi Adityanath

"Development, security and housing for the poor was never on Congress party's agenda. Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have divided the society in the name of casteism and nepotism," Adityanath said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Yogi Adityanath
Yogi Adityanath

Hitting out at the Congress, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said issues of development, security and housing for the poor were never on the party's agenda.

"Development, security and housing for the poor was never on Congress party's agenda. Samajwadi Party (SP) and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have divided the society in the name of casteism and nepotism," Adityanath said.

The Chief Minister said that parties which did politics based on caste, have never been able to give security to the state, houses to poor/eligible citizens and respect to farmers.

"The party, which will provide development and security to the people will get their support," Adityanath said.

He was addressing a gathering of beneficiaries of various government schemes at Motipur under Balha assembly constituency of Bahraich district.

Speaking on the Kashmir issue, he said the root of Kashmir's problems was Article 370, which has been abrogated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"We must work together to realise the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat'," he said.

He instructed officials to ensure that benefits of government schemes should reach every household. He said this should be done by organising camps or by going door to door.

Announcing that 100 students had taken admission in Bahraich Medical College on Wednesday, Adityanath said the city will "take a quantum leap in health sector".

At another programme in Bahraich, Adityanath while criticising the previous governments, said that the magnitude of development that has taken place in the last three-four years is massive compared to the progress that took place from 1947 to 2016.

"We all know that from 1947 to 2016, Uttar Pradesh had just 12 medical colleges in which only 1,790 students could take admission. This year, 2,578 students will be admitted to MBBS course in various state-run colleges. The new, better and transformed state and the country is in front of you. The government spends around Rs 10 crore in the entire academic career of a doctor," he said.

Sounding a warning to the erring officials, the Chief Minister said, "Swindling the government fund does not pay off, as the accused are sent behind bars."

"At present we are building 15 new medical colleges in state, out of which admissions have already started in six colleges in Bahraich, Ayodhya, Basti, Firozabad, Badaun and Shahjahanpur. We have also sent the proposal for building 14 new medical colleges to the Centre. Hardoi district will also get a medical college," the Chief Minister said.

He also said, "Earlier, several encephalitis cases were reported from the eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh. In 2017, we established co-ordination between departments, started campaigns and today there has been tremendous drop in encephalitis cases.

First Published on Aug 29, 2019 08:14 am

tags #India #Politics

