you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 23, 2019 06:52 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress 'nervous, jittery' to face Lok Sabha polls in Puducherry: AIADMK

AIADMK Legislature party leader A Anbalagan said the AINRC, which had been allotted the lone Lok Sabha in the union territory would retain it.

PTI
The AIADMK in Puducherry on February 23 said the Congress had become "nervous and jittery" to face the coming parliamentary elections in the union territory after the alliance between the AINRC and the Dravidian party.

AIADMK Legislature party leader A Anbalagan termed as an attempt to "hoodwink the people" the recent dharna by union territory chief minister V Narayanasamy against Lt Governor Kiran Bedi.

Anbalagan told reporters here that after the main opposition AINRC led by N Rangasamy, joined hands with the AIADMK for the Lok Sabha polls, the Congress was feeling "nervous and jittery" and was having "butterflies in the stomach."

He also said the AINRC, which had been allotted the lone Lok Sabha in the union territory would retain it.
First Published on Feb 23, 2019 06:50 pm

tags #AIADMK #AINRC #Congress #General Elections 2019

