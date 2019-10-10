App
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2019 07:49 AM IST | Source: PTI

Congress needs to introspect: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Scindia, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the Congress would do well in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Congress general secretary Jyotiraditya Scindia on October 9 said that his party needs to do some introspection.

Speaking to media in Gwalior, Scindia was responding to a question about senior leader Salman Khurshid's statement about leadership "vacuum" in the party.

"I don't comment on others' statement, but it is true that the Congress needs introspection. The party's situation should be assessed and improved, and this is the need of the hour," he said.

Khurshid had said on October 7 that the Congress was taking too long to come to terms with its defeat in general elections.

"Our biggest problem is our leader has walked away," Khurshid said, referring to Rahul Gandhi's resignation as party chief.

Scindia, meanwhile, expressed confidence that the Congress would do well in the Maharashtra Assembly polls.

First Published on Oct 10, 2019 07:44 am

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Congress #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

