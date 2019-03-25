App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 02:04 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress needs to be more accommodating towards partners: Left leader

Expectations in the opposition camp were high a couple of months ago of a broad alliance against the Amit Shah-led party, and Reddy now regretted that such a scenario did not materialise for the general elections.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Veteran Communist leader S Sudhakar Reddy is disappointed the opposition unity against the BJP has not happened to the "desired levels" in the Lok Sabha elections and said the Congress should have been far more accommodating towards partners on seat-sharing.

Expectations in the opposition camp were high a couple of months ago of a broad alliance against the Amit Shah-led party, and Reddy now regretted that such a scenario did not materialise for the general elections.

"Yes, a little disappointment to some extent," the General Secretary of the Communist Party of India (CPI) told PTI, referring to opposition's failure to strike alliance in states such as Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal where the Congress is fighting separately.

"We expected most of these things (broad opposition unity) to be materialised but with different political parties taking a narrow outlook of electoral tactics, it did not happen," he said.

related news

So, it's a little disadvantageous (to parties ranged against the BJP), according to him.

He, however, said the opposition is hopeful that the anti-BJP parties would get majority in the Lok Sabha elections.

"There is a possibility in the post-election period, all of them (who are fighting separately in the polls) will come together," Reddy claimed.

He disagreed with a view that multi-cornered contests benefit the BJP, saying the people would vote for the strongest party which can defeat the Amit Shah-led outfit.

On what went wrong in West Bengal, where the Congress and the Left Front failed to forge an alliance, Reddy said: "Our people (Left Front) are saying that they (the Congress) demanded more seats than they deserve".

He said the Left Front offered the Congress four seats seats, where it had won in 2014, and also those where it had come in the second place.

"Even one or two of our (Left Front) seats we were ready to concede but they wanted seats where they got three per cent...four per cent vote also," Reddy said.

Instead of looking at the national scene, the Congress gave too much freedom to state units, he said, adding that the Rahul Gandhi-led party should have been "more accommodating, more large-hearted" towards its partners in different states.

He appealed to the RJD-led opposition alliance in Bihar, 'mahgathbandhan', to withdraw their candidate in Begusarai constituency and support CPI nominee Kanhaiya Kumar.

The CPI on Sunday announced the name of former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar as its candidate from the Begusarai Lok Sabha seat, where he would take on Union minister Giriraj Singh in a triangular contest with the RJD.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 01:56 pm

tags #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Sheeraz best-placed Indian in Men's Skeet, Kimberly Rhode Wins Women's ...

Vijender Singh Injured in Training, US Pro Debut Delayed

Jet Airways Founder Naresh Goyal Likely to Step Down as Chairman Today ...

Salman Khan's Bharat Trailer to be Showcased with Avengers: Endgame

Entrepreneur Dimple Dugar Joins BJP as Vice-President of Maharashtra T ...

HMD Global Clarifies How Data From Some Nokia 7 Plus Phones Ended up i ...

'Unicorn Store' Trailer: Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson Reunite for Net ...

Aesthetics of Radical Politics: At Kochi Biennale, Artists Recover Mem ...

Chowkidars May Prove to be BJP's Trump Card Against Oppn's Caste Combi ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

CNBC-TV18 Market Live: Sensex cracks 400 points, Nifty slips below 11, ...

Jet Airways shares jump after Naresh Goyal agrees to reduce stake

Bajaj Finance gained 67 percent in last one year despite IL&FS crisis

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

Sterling Biotech bank fraud case: Hitesh Patel arrested in Albania rai ...

Donald Trump cleared of collusion charges with Russia, but Robert Muel ...

Parineeti Chopra on limited screen time in Kesari: I said yes to a rom ...

Marooned on 'man-made' islands, residents of villages near Uttarakhand ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

WhatsApp shares how users can stop spread of misinformation via its ne ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Priyanka Chopra admits to Facetime sex during 'long stints apart' with ...

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput shares an insanely cute picture of Mi ...

Chhapaak: Priyanka Chopra, Varun Dhawan laud Deepika Padukone’s acid ...

Deepika Padukone's Laxmi Agarwal: Here's her brave story

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...

KKR vs SRH, IPL 2019: Shah Rukh Khan's meet with specially abled fan H ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.