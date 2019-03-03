App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Mar 03, 2019 12:41 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress, NCP reach out to Prakash Ambedkar to join anti-BJP front

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of architect of the Constitution late B R Ambedkar and head of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, has put conditions for joining the anti-BJP 'maha aghadi' (grand alliance) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Opposition Congress and NCP in Maharashtra have reached out to Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar to join their anti-BJP coalition and asked him to send them a draft of how to bring the RSS under the constitutional framework.

Prakash Ambedkar, grandson of architect of the Constitution late B R Ambedkar and head of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, has put conditions for joining the anti-BJP 'maha aghadi' (grand alliance) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

These include 12 Lok Sabha seats (out of the total 48 in Maharashtra) for his party and an action plan from the Congress on bringing the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) under the constitutional framework.

Senior Congress leader Radhakrishna Vikhe Patil and NCP state chief Jayant Patil on Friday wrote a joint letter to Prakash Ambedkar, urging him to join their alliance to fight against the BJP and the Modi government in a bid to "protect the Constitution and democracy".

"In your public rallies, we hear you want a written statement from the Congress on how to bring the RSS in the ambit of the Constitution. Send us a draft of the letter you want and we can approve it. The issue of seat-sharing can also be resolved through talks," they said in the letter.

The two opposition leaders said talks have already been held with Ambedkar at various levels, inviting him to join their alliance and that he has been offered four Lok Sabha seats in the state.
First Published on Mar 3, 2019 12:26 pm

tags #India #Politics

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.