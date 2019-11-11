Congress, NCP have sent letters of support: Sena mouthpiece

The Shiv Sena on Monday evening claimed the Congress and the NCP have sent it crucial letters extending their support to prop up a government in Maharashtra which will be headed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

This was revealed by the party mouthpiece "Saamana" in its online edition at 6:25 pm even as Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray have reached Raj Bhavan where they are expected to stake a formal claim to form a non-BJP government at 7:30 pm.

In the 288-member House, the Sena with 56 MLAs is the second largest bloc after the BJP (105).

The NCP and the Congress each has 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively. The halfway mark is 145.