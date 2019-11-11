App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Nov 11, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress, NCP have sent letters of support: Sena mouthpiece

This was revealed by the party mouthpiece "Saamana" in its online edition at 6:25 pm even as Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray have reached Raj Bhavan where they are expected to stake a formal claim to form a non-BJP government at 7:30 pm.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The Shiv Sena on Monday evening claimed the Congress and the NCP have sent it crucial letters extending their support to prop up a government in Maharashtra which will be headed by the Uddhav Thackeray-led party.

This was revealed by the party mouthpiece "Saamana" in its online edition at 6:25 pm even as Sena leaders Eknath Shinde and Aaditya Thackeray have reached Raj Bhavan where they are expected to stake a formal claim to form a non-BJP government at 7:30 pm.

In the 288-member House, the Sena with 56 MLAs is the second largest bloc after the BJP (105).

Close

The NCP and the Congress each has 54 and 44 MLAs, respectively. The halfway mark is 145.

On Sunday, the BJP declined to form a government for want of requisite numbers in the wake of the Sena refusing to join its oldest ally.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 11, 2019 07:27 pm

tags #Assembly Elections 2019 #Congress #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #NCP #Politics #Shiv Sena

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.