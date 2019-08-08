App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 01:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Congress-NCP eyes social engineering to take on saffron alliance in Maharashtra

Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat had a meeting with divided fractions of the VBA while NCP chief Sharad Pawar met with the leaders of Bharat Mukti Morcha and the Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
File Pic: (Left to right) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh
File Pic: (Left to right) Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to focus on social engineering for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra by taking minority and backward sections on board, according to a report by DNA.

Sources told the newspaper that Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat had a meeting with divided fractions of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) while NCP chief Sharad Pawar met with leaders of Bharat Mukti Morcha and the Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) leader Vaman Mishram in Pune.

"Due to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, we lost 10 Lok Sabha seats. Otherwise our rally would have been 15 seats against the six in the preceding Lok Sabha polls," Nawab Malik, the president of NCP's Mumbai unit and party spokesperson, told the newspaper.

Close

Data Story | Lok Sabha polls: Opposition unity could have stopped BJP sweep in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh

related news

"VBA ate our vote base that damaged both parties' prospects. We do not want to repeat the same mistake. Therefore, our leadership decided to mobilise the smaller but important sections of society for the upcoming state polls," Mailk added.

Laxman Mane, a VBA leader who split from the party recently to form the Maharashtra Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, told the newspaper that Prakash Ambedkar, the VBA chief, is "more interested to damage the Congress and the NCP than the support the secular parties".

"He wants to help the BJP and Shiv Sena on the pretext of more demands of seats from Congress and NCP. He knew that they will not agree with this abnormal demand so there will not any alliance between them. This is all pre-planned," Mane, who met Thorat recently, told the newspaper.

"We have made the umbrella of left parties that includes Peasant and Workers Party, Communist Party, Muslim League, BAMCEF," Mane said, adding that they are also holding talks with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).

"We have given them August 9 deadline for final seat sharing agreement," Mane said, adding that if "legitimate" seats are given to the party, "we are ready to go with the secular parties to defeat the saffron alliance".

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Aug 8, 2019 01:23 pm

tags #Current Affairs #India #Maharashtra Assembly Polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Slideshow | Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.