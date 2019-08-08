Congress-NCP eyes social engineering to take on saffron alliance in Maharashtra

The Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) have decided to focus on social engineering for the upcoming Assembly polls in Maharashtra by taking minority and backward sections on board, according to a report by DNA.

Sources told the newspaper that Maharashtra Congress chief Balasaheb Thorat had a meeting with divided fractions of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) while NCP chief Sharad Pawar met with leaders of Bharat Mukti Morcha and the Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) leader Vaman Mishram in Pune.

"Due to the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, we lost 10 Lok Sabha seats. Otherwise our rally would have been 15 seats against the six in the preceding Lok Sabha polls," Nawab Malik, the president of NCP's Mumbai unit and party spokesperson, told the newspaper.

"VBA ate our vote base that damaged both parties' prospects. We do not want to repeat the same mistake. Therefore, our leadership decided to mobilise the smaller but important sections of society for the upcoming state polls," Mailk added.

Laxman Mane, a VBA leader who split from the party recently to form the Maharashtra Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, told the newspaper that Prakash Ambedkar, the VBA chief, is "more interested to damage the Congress and the NCP than the support the secular parties".

"He wants to help the BJP and Shiv Sena on the pretext of more demands of seats from Congress and NCP. He knew that they will not agree with this abnormal demand so there will not any alliance between them. This is all pre-planned," Mane, who met Thorat recently, told the newspaper.

"We have made the umbrella of left parties that includes Peasant and Workers Party, Communist Party, Muslim League, BAMCEF," Mane said, adding that they are also holding talks with the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).