Congress names Pranab Mukherjee's daughter, Meira Kumar's son national spokespersons

Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved their appointment, party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.
The Congress on September 9 appointed former president Pranab Mukherjee's daughter Sharmistha Mukherjee and and ex-Lok Sabha speaker Meira Kumar's son Anshul Kumar as national spokespersons.
Congress President Sonia Gandhi has approved their appointment, party's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said in a statement.Sharmishtha, the Delhi Mahila Congress chief, took to Twitter to thank Gandhi and Surjewala for the appointment.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Sep 9, 2019 03:03 pm