App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2019 04:31 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress names 3 candidates for West Bengal assembly seats

The Congress has fielded Alhaj Muzaffar Hussain from Islampur, Rejina Murmu from Habilpur (ST) and Khwaja Ahmed Hussain from Bhatpara.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

The Congress on April 25 named three candidates for three assembly seats in West Bengal where bypoll will be held on May 19.

The Congress has fielded Alhaj Muzaffar Hussain from Islampur, Rejina Murmu from Habilpur (ST) and Khwaja Ahmed Hussain from Bhatpara.

Bypoll to five assembly constituencies of West Bengal will be held on May 19 and votes there will be counted along with those of all Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission had said.

The five assembly seats - Darjeeling, Islampur, Kandi, Habibpur (ST) and Bhatpara - fell vacant after the sitting MLAs resigned following their nomination to contest Lok Sabha elections.
First Published on Apr 25, 2019 04:20 pm

tags #Congress #General Elections 2019 #India #Lok Sabha polls 2019 #Politics

most popular

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

$102 billion is what this company pays as tax; much more than Apple, Alphabet's combined profit

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

More From

Slow motion song review: Salman Khan and Disha Patani go all filmy for ...

Avengers Endgame: Here’s what we expect from Marvel’s biggest film

Mahesh Bhatt dances hilariously with a stranger in Pooja Bhatt's video

Here's how Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan fell in love, details insi ...

National Awards deferred, industry stalwarts like Sudhir Mishra speak ...

Ranveer Singh teaches Khali bali step to Shikhar Dhawan and the result ...

Game Of Thrones Season 8 episode 3: HBO teases fans with new stills of ...

Bharat: Trailers of Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif starrer won't feature ...

Avengers: Endgame suffers a major blow, leaked on Tamilrockers hours b ...

Former Vice President Biden Launches White House Bid as Democrat Front ...

'Spy' Vulture Jailed in Yemen After it 'Infiltrated' the Country in Se ...

Ankita Lokhande Spotted Kissing Boyfriend Vicky Jain, Video Goes Viral

Red Alert for Tamil Nadu as Cyclone Fani May Land on April 30

Diljit Dosanjh Releases Audio of New Single Kylie + Kareena

Asian Boxing Championships: Kavinder, Pooja, Deepak and Ashish Enter F ...

'Don't Want Facility to Be Abused': Sri Lanka Suspends Visas on Arriva ...

RPF Sub Inspector Result 2019 Declared on si2.rpfonlinereg.org

Critics Impressed with Avengers Endgame, Call It 'Epic Spectacle'

Pragya Thakur vs the ghost of Hemant Karkare

In Jaipur Rural Lok Sabha seat, a battle royale between two Olympians

Grounding of Kingfisher, Jet Airways should serve as a warning to Indi ...

WHO says infants aged under 1 year must not be exposed to electronic s ...

India's data should be "stringently domiciled", says Paytm founder Vij ...

Closing Bell: Nifty settles April F&O expiry below 11,650, Sensex slip ...

Here's why fund manager Pankaj Tibrewal of Kotak Mahindra AMC is posit ...

Higher oil prices, strong dollar significant headwinds for India, says ...

Cash buffers extremely strong, 'fairly optimistic' about the future, s ...

Sri Lanka blasts: Island nation's Parliament meets over new Emergency ...

Narendra Modi's interview to Akshay Kumar is as much smart strategy as ...

Akshay Kumar interviews Narendra Modi: An artistic appreciation of PM ...

Avengers: Endgame — Thanos is not a run-of-the-mill villain​; he i ...

Jet Airways debacle: Satyam-style model worked with Tech Mahindra but ...

Premier League: Manchester City's win over United a logical consequenc ...

The Kolis, one of the oldest fishing communities of Mumbai, face an un ...

Romi Konkani: The story of a Goan script, born out of Portuguese influ ...

Oppo F11 Pro Marvel’s Avengers Limited Edition India launch on 26 Ap ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.