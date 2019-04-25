Congress names 3 candidates for West Bengal assembly seats

The Congress on April 25 named three candidates for three assembly seats in West Bengal where bypoll will be held on May 19.

The Congress has fielded Alhaj Muzaffar Hussain from Islampur, Rejina Murmu from Habilpur (ST) and Khwaja Ahmed Hussain from Bhatpara.

Bypoll to five assembly constituencies of West Bengal will be held on May 19 and votes there will be counted along with those of all Lok Sabha seats, the Election Commission had said.

The five assembly seats - Darjeeling, Islampur, Kandi, Habibpur (ST) and Bhatpara - fell vacant after the sitting MLAs resigned following their nomination to contest Lok Sabha elections.