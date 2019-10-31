Congress mulls revamp of state units, to focus on strengthening regional satraps: Report

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is thinking of a reshuffle within the party organisation of certain state units that will focus on strengthening regional satraps, Hindustan Times has reported.

According to the report, the decision comes against the background of the party's recent electoral performance in Maharashtra and Haryana, where reports suggest that the Congress campaign was led by regional leaders like Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Haryana and former chief ministers Ashok Chavan and Prithviraj Chavan in Maharashtra.

This will also be the first reshuffle after Sonia took over as the party chief on August 10 in an interim role.

According to the report, the party's Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka units will see a change of guard in the coming months, a functionary of the party told the newspaper.

The functionary added that there could also be some revamp in the All India Congress Committee (AICC). The party's communication in-charge, Randeep Singh Surjewala, is likely to be elevated to general secretary and may be handed over the charge of a state.

This comes against the background of Surjewala changing his bio on Twitter from AICC communication in-charge to permanent invitee to the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

According to the report, another important change that the party's top brass is mulling includes cutting down on the number of secretaries and doing away with the concept of having working presidents.

Currently, there are 64 secretaries, and the functionary said the concept of working presidents has resulted in the creation of a number of power centres within the party.

Meanwhile, according to a Hindu report, changes are also being planned in the party's Uttar Pradesh unit. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the party's general secretary in-charge of UP, told Congress' newly appointed office-bearers that the party will contest the 2022 state Assembly elections alone.

Party leaders in the state told the newspaper that while the overhaul of the organisation has already started, with the appointment of UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, the party is now preparing for the Panchayat polls in January.