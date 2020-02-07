App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

you are here: HomeNewsPolitics
Last Updated : Feb 07, 2020 02:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Congress MPs came to my seat in Lok Sabha, tried to attack me: BJP's Harsh Vardhan

Treasury and opposition members nearly came to blows in the Lok Sabha on Friday when the Union health minister condemned in "no uncertain words" the "outlandish" remarks made by former Congress chief Gandhi against Modi.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Union Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said Congress MPs came to his seat in the Lok Sabha, tried to attack him and snatch papers when he condemned Rahul Gandhi for his indecent language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"When I condemned Gandhi for his remarks against the prime minister, the Congress MPs came to my seat, tried to attack me and snatched papers from me," Vardhan told reporters outside Parliament.

Asserting that the language used by Gandhi against Modi is condemnable, he said such language is not expected from the son of a former prime minister and demanded that Gandhi should apologise.

First Published on Feb 7, 2020 02:41 pm

tags #BJP #Congress #Harsh Vardhan #India #Lok Sabha #Politics

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.